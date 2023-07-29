Countries
Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

Mega Millions is now offering more than $1 billion with the current jackpot growing to an estimated $1.05 billion after no winner Friday night.

The jackpot is the fourth largest game jackpot to date.

Friday night drawing was for the white balls 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The last jackpot winner was on April 18.

In the July 28 drawing, there were a total of 3,157,597 winning tickets across all tiers. Of those, 586,903 included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which multiplies all standard non-jackpot prizes by a factor of 2x to 5x; Friday night’s Megaplier was 5x.

They include a big $5 million winner in Pennsylvania, one of five tickets nationwide that matched the five white balls for the game’s second-tier prize. Another Pennsylvania ticket takes home the standard $1 million prize in the July 28 drawing, along with tickets in Arizona, California and New York.

Across the country, 92 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Fourteen of those tickets are worth $50,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 78 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 26.4 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $5 million. There have been no second-tier prizes of $1 million or more in Virginia during this historic jackpot run.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023; one more will soon be added to the mix.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

