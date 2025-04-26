Note to all the non-billionaires out there: since you have to pay your taxes, you’re going to want to know that there’s another deadline coming up on that.

Virginia folks have a Thursday, May 1 deadline to file and pay their state income taxes.

You can find detailed information on the state tax website.

Need to know stuff

No penalties or interest will apply so long as you file a return and make full payment by the deadline.

If you qualify, you’re eligible for a free service to file your taxes online.

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. You must pay the tax owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest.

If you do need to make a payment, you can pay online, directly from your bank account; with a check or money order; or with a credit or debit card.

Tax relief for those impacted by Hurricane Helene/February flooding in Southwest Virginia

Tax relief is available for individual and fiduciary taxpayers affected by Hurricane Helene or the February flooding and winter storms in Southwest Virginia.

For details, see Victims of Hurricane Helene or February 2025 Flooding in Southwest Virginia.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log into an online individual account, allowing you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website or calling 804.367.2486.