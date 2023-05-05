Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsratings news man are aew fans just not into the product right now
Sports

Ratings news: Man, are AEW fans just not into the product right now

Chris Graham
Published date:
07-jungle-boy-and-darby-allin-vs-mjf-and-sammy-guevara-dynamite-2023-05-03_007
Photo: AEW

This week’s “Dynamite” averaged 776,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics, and the number for the main event, featuring the four guys who will main event the upcoming “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, was a depressing 692,000.

We get this news as AEW has somehow already passed the 60,000 mark in tickets sold for its Aug. 27 “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, without a single match announced for that show that is more than three months out.

Maybe fans are presuming that whatever Tony Khan offers up for “All In” has to be better than what we’re seeing now.

The Four Pillars world title angle clearly isn’t resonating with even the hardcore AEW fans.

The main event for the April 19 “Dynamite” featured two of the Pillars, Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry, for a segment that drew an average of 762,000 viewers, down more than 200,000 from the opening quarter-hour of that show, a lengthy talk segment setting up the main event.

The 18-49 demo that night dropped from 449,000 in the opening QH to 327,000 for the main event, a precipitous 27.2 percent loss.

The three QHs for the April 26 “Dynamite” that featured the Pillars angle ran between 8:30 p.m. ET and 9:15 p.m. ET, all decent time slots, and did a little better, averaging 862,000 total viewers and 374,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

This week’s main event was MJF and Guevara vs. Perry and Darby Allin. Its viewership in the 9:45 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET QH: 692,000 total viewers, 322,000 in the 18-49 demo.

Demo gods, these guys are not.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

Virginia

Virginia unemployment rate remains at 3.2 percent in March jobs numbers

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Local

Former judge to visit W&L campus to discuss Jan. 6, potential constitutional crisis

Crystal Graham

Students at Washington and Lee University in Lexington will be visited next week by a former federal appellate judge.

veteran depression
U.S./World

New program would connect veterans overcoming ‘mental wounds of war’

Crystal Graham

When Iraq War veteran PFC Joseph P. Dwyer returned home from combat, he had serious psychological and emotional wounds, known as PTSD.

police
Virginia

Richmond man, standing on sidewalk, killed when vehicle in collision strikes him

Chris Graham
reece beekman
Sports

UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying

Chris Graham
handful of strawberries
Culture

Strawberries ‘ripe for picking’ across state

Crystal Graham
plant a tree
Culture

‘Throwing Shade VA’ program offers discounts to Virginians on native trees and shrubs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy