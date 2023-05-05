Ratings news: Man, are AEW fans just not into the product right now

This week’s “Dynamite” averaged 776,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics, and the number for the main event, featuring the four guys who will main event the upcoming “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, was a depressing 692,000.

We get this news as AEW has somehow already passed the 60,000 mark in tickets sold for its Aug. 27 “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, without a single match announced for that show that is more than three months out.

Maybe fans are presuming that whatever Tony Khan offers up for “All In” has to be better than what we’re seeing now.

The Four Pillars world title angle clearly isn’t resonating with even the hardcore AEW fans.

The main event for the April 19 “Dynamite” featured two of the Pillars, Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry, for a segment that drew an average of 762,000 viewers, down more than 200,000 from the opening quarter-hour of that show, a lengthy talk segment setting up the main event.

The 18-49 demo that night dropped from 449,000 in the opening QH to 327,000 for the main event, a precipitous 27.2 percent loss.

The three QHs for the April 26 “Dynamite” that featured the Pillars angle ran between 8:30 p.m. ET and 9:15 p.m. ET, all decent time slots, and did a little better, averaging 862,000 total viewers and 374,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

This week’s main event was MJF and Guevara vs. Perry and Darby Allin. Its viewership in the 9:45 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET QH: 692,000 total viewers, 322,000 in the 18-49 demo.

Demo gods, these guys are not.