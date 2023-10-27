Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Young raccoon found ill in Norfolk tests positive for rabies
Health, Virginia

Young raccoon found ill in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

Crystal Graham
Published date:
raccoon by rock
(© Alex Borderline – stock.adobe.com)

A juvenile raccoon found in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the 800 block of Alma Drive on Oct. 21.

The ill raccoon was euthanized and sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. The report came back positive for rabies on Oct. 26.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

All animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

Rabies is a fatal disease but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.

Exposure incidents occurring in the City of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.

Recommendations to reduce the risk of rabies

  • Be sure dogs and cats are up to date on vaccinations
  • Keep pets confined to home and yard
  • Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals
  • Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals
  • Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches
  • Report stray or unvaccinated animals to animal control at (757) 664-7387
  • Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712

Virginia tabby cat tests positive for the rabies virus

Fox in Virginia tests positive for rabies virus; health department asking for pet information

Virginia Department of Health reports significant increase in dog and cat rabies cases

Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

Inn at Foster Falls at New River Trail State Park
Arts & Culture, Virginia

19th-century building repurposed as full-service inn at Virginia state park

Crystal Graham
Economy, Local

‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery and bistro’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Rebecca Barnabi

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce has arranged a ribbon cutting ceremony for all GROW Waynesboro recipients.

ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline picks fight with journalist over Republican prayer, gets schooled on Bible

Chris Graham

Ben Cline wants you to know that Republicans pray on the House floor, and that if you’ve got a problem with that, get over it.

Rabies vaccine with hypodermic syringe and needle
Health, Virginia

Virginia tabby cat tests positive for rabies; what to do to prevent issues for you, your pets

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Sports

UVA sports media folks get caught up, again, in another circular firing squad moment

Chris Graham
music recording studio
Arts & Culture, Local

Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state

Crystal Graham
staunton va
Arts & Culture, Government, Local

City of Staunton awarded $50K for remediation of asbestos at Arcadia Project site

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy