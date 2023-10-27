Young raccoon found ill in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

A juvenile raccoon found in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the 800 block of Alma Drive on Oct. 21.
The ill raccoon was euthanized and sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. The report came back positive for rabies on Oct. 26.
If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.
All animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.
Rabies is a fatal disease but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.
Exposure incidents occurring in the City of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.
Recommendations to reduce the risk of rabies
- Be sure dogs and cats are up to date on vaccinations
- Keep pets confined to home and yard
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches
- Report stray or unvaccinated animals to animal control at (757) 664-7387
- Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712
