Public invited to American Shakespeare Center’s Double Birthday Bash

The American Shakespeare Center in downtown Staunton will celebrate its 35th anniversary and its namesake’s birthday in a weekend of festivities.

The Double Birthday Bash begins Saturday, April 22 with the Bard’s birthday party and continues the evening of Sunday, April 23 with “Stage & Sip,” a kick-of to ASC’s anniversary celebration.

The public is invited from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 to a block party outside the Playhouse. Shakespeare Mad Libs with ASC’s education team will be available, as well as opportunities to learn fight choreography with Silver Line Theater Exchange, adopt a teddy bear with Transfiguring Adoption and discover family-friendly activities hosted by Queen City Games and Gifts, Little Miss Pinker Bell, Staunton Kindness Challenge, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Medieval Fantasies Company and Gyfte Shoppe.

ASC’s Drama Club will take to the Blackfriars stage at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute performance of “As You Like It.” The performance is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged online.

Search for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt will take participants on a journey through downtown Staunton, sponsored by the Staunton Downtown Development Association.

On April 23, ASC and guests will raises glass to the next 35 years. Guests can mingle with ASC’s Spring Season actors and leadership while enjoying champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

The American Shakespeare Center is the only recreation in the world of Shakespeare’s indoor theater.