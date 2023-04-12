Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newspublic invited to american shakespeare centers double birthday bash
Local

Public invited to American Shakespeare Center’s Double Birthday Bash

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of the American Shakespeare Center.

The American Shakespeare Center in downtown Staunton will celebrate its 35th anniversary and its namesake’s birthday in a weekend of festivities.

The Double Birthday Bash begins Saturday, April 22 with the Bard’s birthday party and continues the evening of Sunday, April 23 with “Stage & Sip,” a kick-of to ASC’s anniversary celebration.

The public is invited from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 to a block party outside the Playhouse. Shakespeare Mad Libs with ASC’s education team will be available, as well as opportunities to learn fight choreography with Silver Line Theater Exchange, adopt a teddy bear with Transfiguring Adoption and discover family-friendly activities hosted by Queen City Games and Gifts, Little Miss Pinker Bell, Staunton Kindness Challenge, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Medieval Fantasies Company and Gyfte Shoppe.

ASC’s Drama Club will take to the Blackfriars stage at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute performance of “As You Like It.” The performance is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged online.

Search for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt will take participants on a journey through downtown Staunton, sponsored by the Staunton Downtown Development Association.

On April 23, ASC and guests will raises glass to the next 35 years. Guests can mingle with ASC’s Spring Season actors and leadership while enjoying champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

The American Shakespeare Center is the only recreation in the world of Shakespeare’s indoor theater.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County
2 Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling
3 Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday
4 Class of ’21 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Catching up with Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff
5 Virginia needs to replace Nick Jackson: Sintim breaks down the guys expected to fill his shoes

Latest News

missing person
Virginia

Botetourt County authorities seeking information in search for missing Daleville teen

Chris Graham
Waynesboro Public Schools
Local

‘Going to be painful to deal with:’ Waynesboro Schools awaits state budget approval

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro Schools and other Virginia public schools continue to wait for an approved budget from the Commonwealth for the 2023-2024 school year.

earth
U.S./World

Federal judge blocks implementation of Waters of the United States rule in 24 states

Chris Graham

A federal judge in North Dakota has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the EPA from implementing its final rule redefining Waters of the United States in 24 Republican-led states.

police crime scene
Virginia

Richmond Police identify man found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Common Cause, LWV decry Buckingham County voting office controversy

Chris Graham
police
Local

Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

Chris Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy