news project grows verona farmers market will not be offered at government center in 2023
Local

Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023

Crystal Graham
Published:
farmers market
(© Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com)

The Verona Farmers Market will not open in 2023, according to a special announcement sent to Project GROWS supporters today.

“We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to support our local farmers, food producers and community members,” the newsletter read.

The Augusta County Government provided a space for the market in previous years.

Project GROWS does plan to offer an alternative in 2023 for the Verona community – with plans to host a weekly farm stand featuring products from multiple vendors.

No location for the farm stand was announced.

Waynesboro Farmers Market

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is accepting vendor applications through March 1. The market will run on Saturdays from May 6 – Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Constitution Park Pavilion.

Guidelines and applications are available online.

In addition to vendors, the Farmers Market is also looking for food trucks and musicians to participate.

For more information, visit https://projectgrows.org/food-access/our-vendors/

Staunton Indoor Winter Market

As a reminder, Staunton is hosting an Indoor Winter Farmers Market for the first year.

Located in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the market is open on Saturdays through March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The church is located at 300 W. Frederick St. in Staunton.

Vendors include Poplar Ridge, Calixto Farms, Anathallo Acres and Ballerino Creamery.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

