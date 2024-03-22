Princess Kate has cancer: Media wretches reveals themselves to be the vultures they are

How stupid should the media feel now about the generated controversy that was ginned up about that Princess Kate photo?

Kate announced on Friday that she has cancer, and is now in the early stages of treatment.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate said in a video posted online.

So, there’s your gotcha. The issue with the photo that was posted online by Kate featuring her with her three children, that she later admitted had been doctored, seems rather trite now.

Media wags had speculated aloud that Kate and Prince William might be having issues with their marriage, you know, whatever gets clicks.

I’m not a royal fetishist, to say the least, and I get that media coverage comes with the job, and that being a royal is a job for the people involved.

It shouldn’t have taken much for editors and producers to figure that, princess has previously unannounced abdominal surgery in January, she’s not seen in public for a couple of months, maybe there was something to that surgery that we shouldn’t be making into something that it looks like we’re trying to make money off of.

Now with the princess going public with what anybody with a bird-sized brain could have figured out without having to be told, these idiots look like the vultures that they are.

There’s plenty for us to write and make videos about that can keep our folks engaged with us without having to f–k with people’s real lives.

Do some real journalism every once in a while.