Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Princess Kate has cancer: Media wretches reveals themselves to be the vultures they are
US & World

Princess Kate has cancer: Media wretches reveals themselves to be the vultures they are

Chris Graham
Published date:
princess kate
(© B. Lenoir – Shutterstock)

How stupid should the media feel now about the generated controversy that was ginned up about that Princess Kate photo?

Kate announced on Friday that she has cancer, and is now in the early stages of treatment.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate said in a video posted online.

So, there’s your gotcha. The issue with the photo that was posted online by Kate featuring her with her three children, that she later admitted had been doctored, seems rather trite now.

Media wags had speculated aloud that Kate and Prince William might be having issues with their marriage, you know, whatever gets clicks.

I’m not a royal fetishist, to say the least, and I get that media coverage comes with the job, and that being a royal is a job for the people involved.

It shouldn’t have taken much for editors and producers to figure that, princess has previously unannounced abdominal surgery in January, she’s not seen in public for a couple of months, maybe there was something to that surgery that we shouldn’t be making into something that it looks like we’re trying to make money off of.

Now with the princess going public with what anybody with a bird-sized brain could have figured out without having to be told, these idiots look like the vultures that they are.

There’s plenty for us to write and make videos about that can keep our folks engaged with us without having to f–k with people’s real lives.

Do some real journalism every once in a while.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

bob good
Politics, US & World

New fronts opened up in war between Bob Good, House Republicans

Chris Graham
child with gun dresser
Politics, Virginia

Gun violence prevention advocates urge Youngkin to ‘fight to keep our children safe’

Crystal Graham

Everytown for Gun Safety has released new data highlighting the rise in unintentional shootings by children.

uva ryan dunn block wake
Sports

Mailbag: Are changes in order for how Tony Bennett, Virginia play defense?

Chris Graham

A reader writes: While everybody raves about our Pack Line defense, smart teams, with good coaches – the ones you play in the NCAA tourney – way too often have carved us up.

kayakers
Virginia

Let’s Go adventure series to include camping, kayaking, hiking, fishing, archery, more

Crystal Graham
incoming call unknown
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks public to be wary of gift card scam

Crystal Graham
power line workers
Cops & Courts, Local

Progress continues on power restoration in Page, Rockingham counties

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

March Madness Notebook: UK bows out early, again; NC State plays like big boys

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status