Preview: Virginia Tech faces Liberty seeking to snap seven-game losing streak

The Virginia Tech football team will look to snap its seven-game losing streak when the Hokies travel to Lynchburg to take on Liberty on Saturday.

The Hokies are 2-8 and experiencing their worst season in decades as they look to rebuild under Brent Pry, while the Flames are 8-2 but saw their 21-19 win at Arkansas followed up by a surprising 36-33 loss at Connecticut.

Where to watch?

The game will kick off at noon and air on ESPN+.

What to know about Tech

The Hokies are just reeling and surely cannot wait for the season to end. Between narrow losses and blowout losses, this has tested their will like never before. There have been some bright spots, but this is a young, depleted roster that has had so much turnover. Brighter days are ahead, but they’ll be hoping to nab one more victory before the season comes to an end.

What to know about Liberty

The Flames have serious quality, evident by winning at the Razorbacks earlier this month. But that loss at UConn saw a defense not play assignment football. This team is usually consistent, and not long ago they bashed BYU in Lynchburg, so they should feel good about doing the same to Tech. If they can limit the big plays and keep everything in front of them, they should have very little trouble.

Prediction

Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 24