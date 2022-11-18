Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news preview virginia tech faces liberty seeking to snap seven game losing streak
Sports

Preview: Virginia Tech faces Liberty seeking to snap seven-game losing streak

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech lane stadium
Photo courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics.

The Virginia Tech football team will look to snap its seven-game losing streak when the Hokies travel to Lynchburg to take on Liberty on Saturday.

The Hokies are 2-8 and experiencing their worst season in decades as they look to rebuild under Brent Pry, while the Flames are 8-2 but saw their 21-19 win at Arkansas followed up by a surprising 36-33 loss at Connecticut.

Where to watch?

The game will kick off at noon and air on ESPN+.

What to know about Tech

The Hokies are just reeling and surely cannot wait for the season to end. Between narrow losses and blowout losses, this has tested their will like never before. There have been some bright spots, but this is a young, depleted roster that has had so much turnover. Brighter days are ahead, but they’ll be hoping to nab one more victory before the season comes to an end.

What to know about Liberty

The Flames have serious quality, evident by winning at the Razorbacks earlier this month. But that loss at UConn saw a defense not play assignment football. This team is usually consistent, and not long ago they bashed BYU in Lynchburg, so they should feel good about doing the same to Tech. If they can limit the big plays and keep everything in front of them, they should have very little trouble.

Prediction

Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 24

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva rotunda

UVA requests special counsel to lead independent review of Nov. 13 mass shooting
Chris Graham
uva logo

Women’s Soccer: Third-seeded UVA faces Xavier in NCAA Tournament
Scott Ratcliffe

The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team resumes NCAA postseason play Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a second-round matchup against Xavier at Jeffrey Field in State College, Penn.

jackson lindsey

Suffolk: Police lead search for missing 16-year-old boy
Chris Graham

The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Emily Shoemaker

Augusta County: Authorities seek public help locating missing 15-year-old from Staunton
Chris Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers set for rematch with Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
Scott Ratcliffe
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech holds off ODU second-half rally, improves to 4-0 with 75-71 win
Chris Graham
uva strong

Podcast: Roundtable talks through the awful week at the University of Virginia
Chris Graham