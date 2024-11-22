Countries
Home Preview: UVA Basketball gets St. John’s in Bahamas finale
Basketball

Preview: UVA Basketball gets St. John’s in Bahamas finale

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball tennessee
Photo: UVA Athletics

After scoring 42 points in 40 minutes in an uglier-than-sin blowout loss to #11 Tennessee on Thursday, the UVA Basketball team gets St. John’s, which lost 99-98 in two OTs to Baylor.

This should go well.

The Johnnies (4-1) led by as many as 18 in the first half before letting Baylor claw its way back into the game.

If they could just have made free throws: St. John’s was 16-of-28 at the line, including two misses by Zuby Ejiofor with 4.1 seconds left in the second OT that opened the door for the buzzer-beater from Jeremy Roach – yes, that Jeremy Roach.

St. John’s shot 54.8 percent from the floor and was 14-of-24 from three in the loss.

The other big factor in the loss: rebounding.

First glance, it was 41-41 on the boards, but slightly deep dive, Baylor had a 16-7 advantage in offensive rebounds, and a 22-8 gap in second-chance points.

Rotation

Rick Pitino, the slimy one, used nine guys, but two of them got single-digit minutes, so it’s basically a seven-man rotation.

Aside from his point guard, 6’0” senior Deivon Smith, they’re largely interchangeable guys between 6’4” and 6’9”.

Ejiofor is the only one without a perimeter game, and he’s rugged – 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds, but 6-of-12 from the line.

Everybody else can shoot threes.

The issue will be, legs.

Three Johnnies went 40+ minutes, and two others went 35+.

Details

The game tips at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

