Powerball jackpot won in California; $1 million winner in Virginia

The Powerball run is over, with one ticket in California winning the $1.765 billion jackpot. In Virginia, there was one $1 million winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its advertised estimate to $1.765 billion at the time of the drawing.

The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball billionaire and the millions of Powerball players who won other cash prizes in last night’s drawing,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

The winning ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or a lump sum payment of $774.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Virginia

In Wednesday’s drawing, more than 145,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. One ticket won $1 million, and five tickets won $50,000 each.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought:

Online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Alexandria.

The five $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Sheetz, 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian

Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

Sunoco, 1899 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake

7-Eleven, 23815 South Wakefield Street, Arlington

During the 36 drawings of the jackpot run, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Nationwide

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 5.3 million winning tickets, including seven tickets (CA-2, FL-2, NY, OK, VA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 121 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 24 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was hit in the 36th drawing of the jackpot run, marking the first time that two consecutive Powerball jackpot cycles have produced billion-dollar grand prizes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.