Political expert on President Biden: Age is ‘concern for many in the public’

President Joe Biden is the oldest person to serve in the office of the presidency, and his age may play a factor in his re-election, according to a Virginia Tech political professor.

Biden was inaugurated in 2021 when he was 78 and is now 80 years old.

“Biden’s age — he’ll be 86 at the end of a second term — is a concern for many in the public,” said Virginia Tech political professor Karen Hult. “He’ll likely address it by focusing on his energy and on the advantages of being older: such as preparation, experience, and tempered judgment. Possible support also may come from those experiencing sometimes blatant, often subtle age discrimination in many workplaces.”

Hult teaches political science at Virginia Tech and serves as chair of its Center for Public Administration & Policy, with expertise in the U.S. Presidency, federal and state politics, policy, and governance, and federal and state courts.

Beyond his age, Biden launched his re-election campaign at a time when his approval rating is at only 42 percent.

“Presidential approval levels have been somewhat lower across more recent presidencies, as polarization has risen,” said Hult. “Although it is better to be at 50 percent or higher, approval levels themselves generally are not indicators of defeat, especially in April the year before the election.”

Hult discussed the timing of Biden’s announcement and his campaign’s strategies going forward.

“I expected the announcement to be relatively low-key, that is, video released by the White House,” she said. “The timing reflects the complex balancing act of a president running for reelection, with factors including the need to focus, or appear to be focusing, on governing, the press of other events and commitments, and the attempt not to distract from negative coverage of one’s opponents, such as criminal investigations of former President Trump, and Republican nomination and House controversies.”