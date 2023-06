Five-star basketball recruit Jarin Stevenson isn’t coming to Virginia. Hootie and Chris Graham break down the impact of the recruiting miss on UVA hoops.

Other topics include:

UVA alum Denny McCarthy’s near-59 on the PGA Tour.

Andrew Abbott is 3-0 in four starts with the Cincinnati Reds.

Chris spent three days in Omaha, and didn’t go to the zoo or eat an Omaha steak.

