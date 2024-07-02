Countries
Home Podcast: Did AEW score with the viewers with the third edition of ‘Forbidden Door’?
Sports

Podcast: Did AEW score with the viewers with the third edition of ‘Forbidden Door’?

Chris Graham
Published date:
will ospreay swerve strickland aew forbidden door
Photo: AEW

AEW put on its third annual “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view on Sunday, highlighted by world champ Swerve Strickland retaining in the main-event match against roster newcomer Will Ospreay.

AFP wrestling columnist Ray Petree joins the show to go over the show’s hits and misses, and goes down his list of matches on the main show from 1-10.

We also preview this week’s AEW “Dynamite,” and take an early look at what could be in store for next month’s big show in London.

Podcast

YouTube

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

