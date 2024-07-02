Podcast: Did AEW score with the viewers with the third edition of ‘Forbidden Door’?

AEW put on its third annual “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view on Sunday, highlighted by world champ Swerve Strickland retaining in the main-event match against roster newcomer Will Ospreay.

AFP wrestling columnist Ray Petree joins the show to go over the show’s hits and misses, and goes down his list of matches on the main show from 1-10.

We also preview this week’s AEW “Dynamite,” and take an early look at what could be in store for next month’s big show in London.

Podcast

YouTube

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

