newspascrell beyer take aim at dangers of helicopter noise in new york new jersey nova
U.S./World

Pascrell, Beyer take aim at dangers of helicopter noise in New York, New Jersey, NoVA

Chris Graham
Published date:
helicopter
(© ade72 – stock.adobe.com)

Studies detailing the negative impacts of helicopter noise have found the noise causes disturbances that can increase disrupt sleep, adversely affect academic performance of children, and even increase the risk for cardiovascular disease.

Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ-09) and Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (D-VA-08) have introduced the Reduce Helicopter Noise Act to take federal action that would rein in the growing noise of helicopter flights over communities.

“In urban and suburban communities like ours, the number of complaints about commercial helicopter noise has grown exponentially,” Pascrell said. “This noise is often more than a mere nuisance but a significant quality-of-life hardship that shakes homes and severely disturbs sleeping patterns. The sound of a whirlybird hovering above your house is no picnic. As commercial helicopter noise grows in the tristate region and across America, the federal government can and must seek ways to curb the problem. Our legislation would implement well researched recommendations to reduce helicopter noise in New Jersey, New York, and beyond.”

“I am glad to co-lead this important legislation that would build on the recommendations for the GAO report I requested and upon the pilot program I helped establish to report helicopter noise. We have already seen how having a pilot has increased the transparency for those impacted by helicopter noise. A national program could be transformative for Americans across the county,” Beyer said.

The Reduce Excessive Decibels and Unwanted Commotion and Emissions to Heighten Enforcement and Limitation of Intrusive Chopper Operations to Protect Towns and Enhance Residents from Noise Act is co-led by Reps. Pascrell and Beyer, and sponsored by Reps. Robert Menendez (D-NJ-08), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-12), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY-07), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY-16), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08).

The legislation would direct the Federal Aviation Administration to establish a helicopter noise complaint information sharing database to receive, collect, and provide access to information regarding helicopter noise complaints. FAA and helicopter operators would be required to share complaints received to ensure the appropriate actor receive such complaint and requires proper complaints to be addressed.

This approach follows recommendations made by the Government Accountability Office for the D.C. area in 2021. The bill would take the GAOs suggested mechanism and establish it for the whole nation.

Additionally, the bill would improve FAA officials’ ability to identify the helicopter operators by providing more transparency of the helicopters’ ownership structure. Background on these issues has been assessed by the GAO in separate reports in March 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

