Paramount Theater to host Elvis Costello and The Imposters on March 10

The Paramount Theater announces Elvis Costello & The Imposters performing live on Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

Born in London and raised there and in Liverpool, D.P. MacManus later came to be known as “Elvis Costello.” He has been performing in public for more than 50 years, solo, with the pianist, Steve Nieve and with the bands Rusty, the Attractions, His Confederates – including two former members of Elvis Presley’s TCB Band – The Rude Five, an acoustic ensemble, The Sugarcanes, and his current ensemble, The Imposters.

Costello is a writer and part-time musician who made a number of records in the 20th Century, some of which are still remembered today, the most notable for many being the first five releases which were all produced by his friend, Nick Lowe and with whom he is always proud to share the bill and possibly a song or two.

Costello has composed songs for Roy Orbison, Georgie Fame, Chet Baker, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke, and Johnny Cash, and written songs with Loretta Lynn, Bill Frisell, Aimee Mann, Chris Difford, Rosanne Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, and his wife, Diana Krall. His compositions have been recorded by George Jones, Linda Ronstadt, June Tabor, Christy Moore, Norma Waterson and Bjork.

Costello is a two-time Grammy Award winner.

He is a member of both The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2020, Costello was awarded an O.B.E. for his services to music.

He holds two honorary doctorates in music, one from the University of Liverpool and another from the New England Conservatory.

Tickets range from $49.75 to $124.75 per person.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theparamount.net