Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news paramount theater to host elvis costello and the imposters on march 10
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Paramount Theater to host Elvis Costello and The Imposters on March 10

Crystal Graham
Published:

the paramount theaterThe Paramount Theater announces Elvis Costello & The Imposters performing live on Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

Born in London and raised there and in Liverpool, D.P. MacManus later came to be known as “Elvis Costello.” He has been performing in public for more than 50 years, solo, with the pianist, Steve Nieve and with the bands Rusty, the Attractions, His Confederates – including two former members of Elvis Presley’s TCB Band – The Rude Five, an acoustic ensemble, The Sugarcanes, and his current ensemble, The Imposters.

Costello is a writer and part-time musician who made a number of records in the 20th Century, some of which are still remembered today, the most notable for many being the first five releases which were all produced by his friend, Nick Lowe and with whom he is always proud to share the bill and possibly a song or two.

Costello has composed songs for Roy Orbison, Georgie Fame, Chet Baker, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke, and Johnny Cash, and written songs with Loretta Lynn, Bill Frisell, Aimee Mann, Chris Difford, Rosanne Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, and his wife, Diana Krall. His compositions have been recorded by George Jones, Linda Ronstadt, June Tabor, Christy Moore, Norma Waterson and Bjork.

Costello is a two-time Grammy Award winner.

He is a member of both The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2020, Costello was awarded an O.B.E. for his services to music.

He holds two honorary doctorates in music, one from the University of Liverpool and another from the New England Conservatory.

Tickets range from $49.75 to $124.75 per person.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theparamount.net

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

mike hollins

Mike Hollins on road to recovery: ‘He’s not going to stop playing football’
Chris Graham
specialty pumpkins

Grant helping researchers extend the shelf life of specialty pumpkins  
News Contributors

During the crisp and cool fall season, pumpkins are a hot commodity. The demand for this festive squash is on the rise thanks in part to their delicious taste and decorative traits.

FutboLISTAS

Virginia Tech alumnae take aim at building a brighter future for women’s soccer
Contributors

the playing field for women’s soccer continues to grow. Two alumnae of what is now the School of Communication at Virginia Tech are taking their own shots at goal with a mission to grow the women’s game.

George Mason

Boston College rides hot shooting first half to 71-56 win over George Mason
Chris Graham
uva health

Study: Treatment for essential tremor shown to be highly effective after 5 years
Crystal Graham
vmi

Game Notes: VMI hosts The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South
Chris Graham
backyard chickens

Backyard bird owners should protect their flocks from avian influenza, or HPAI
Crystal Graham