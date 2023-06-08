Palmyra man dies in Fluvanna County head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Virginia State Police continues to investigate a car crash in Fluvanna County which left a Palmyra man dead.

Andrew N. Dempsey, 33, was wearing a seat belt when traveling in his 2005 Toyota Tacoma south on James Madison Highway into a curve. He crossed the centerline and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head on. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road and overturn in a ditch.

The crash happened at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, less than one mile north of Bremo Road.

A 70-year-old man from Dillwyn was driving the tractor-trailer and was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.