Palmyra man dies in Fluvanna County head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Local

Palmyra man dies in Fluvanna County head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police continues to investigate a car crash in Fluvanna County which left a Palmyra man dead.

Andrew N. Dempsey, 33, was wearing a seat belt when traveling in his 2005 Toyota Tacoma south on James Madison Highway into a curve. He crossed the centerline and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head on. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road and overturn in a ditch.

The crash happened at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, less than one mile north of Bremo Road.

A 70-year-old man from Dillwyn was driving the tractor-trailer and was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

