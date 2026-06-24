Page County: Welfare check call leads to officer-involved shooting death

Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Page County in which a 49-year-old woman who was the subject of a welfare check was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies initially responded to a location on Honeyville Road after receiving a call for a welfare check, and encountered the woman, who then barricaded herself in a residence.

Per a report from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, who was armed, came outside and was encountered by personnel maintaining a safety perimeter.

The woman, according to the report, placed the gun to her head and fired a shot, which is believed to have only grazed her.

The woman then attempted to run, and a taser was deployed, but was unsuccessful.

She then raised the firearm a second time, and at this point, two deputies discharged their firearms, striking her.

Law enforcement then began medical treatment, but the woman died at the scene.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, according to departmental policy.

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