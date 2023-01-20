Orioles owner donates $5M, but deflects baseball questions in awkward exchange 

On Monday, in the B&O Warehouse, the home of the Baltimore Orioles front office, Orioles principal owner John Angelos and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a huge donation from the Orioles to the CollegeBound Foundation.

Angelos announced the Baltimore franchise would commit $5 million to the scholarship organization supporting Baltimore public school students and the college of their choice. It was a great feel-good opportunity for the Orioles and the city of Baltimore.

Unfortunately, things turned sour quickly, with the conference moving to the question-and-answer segment.

The Orioles should have expected as much. By inviting local Baltimore sports writers, the writers, like sharks, smelled blood in the water, and attacked Angelos.

Initially, with mostly softball-like questions thrown, Angelos either answered or redirected with poise. After all, he is an attorney.

Reporters first asked about the issues looming over the Orioles ownership and franchise. From his almost graceful answers, Angelos not only predicted those questions coming, but he also practiced his answers. Did I mention that Angelos is an attorney?

Some quick history.

There are many unknowns about the behind-the-scenes infrastructure of an Orioles organization that is deep in the mud in a lawsuit between brothers John and Louis Angelos over total team control.

Adding another layer of murk to the situation is that their mother, Georgia Angelos, is also suing Louis for “stealing” the family law firm, reportedly valued at $5 billion.

Sounds like a script swiped from the vaults of the old “Dallas” or “Dynasty” television shows of the 1980s. Only this is real, and happening in Baltimore, not the oilfields of Texas.

Regardless, there is a ton of money involved. Seemingly, it almost always is about money and control that turns families on one another.

If I weren’t a lifelong Orioles fan, this would be fascinating to watch play out. But there’s a lot at stake here. So, yes, I’m a bit concerned.

Now, back to Monday’s event.

In fairness to the sports reporters in attendance, they were given the rare opportunity to talk with the club’s CEO-. And did Angelos really expect them to toss softball questions with so much muck covering the family and the team?

The press conference ended with a heated exchange with Dan Connolly, the Orioles beat writer for The Athletic, who Angelos accused of dishonoring the MLK holiday with questions that were “not appropriate subject matter for this day.”

Connolly wanted clarity regarding the future of the club remaining in Baltimore. Back in 2019, Angelos reassured fans that the Orioles would remain in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is watching over the harbor.”

It served to quiet growing speculation that the team would be sold and moved out of town. Baltimoreans have had an edge about such matters since Colts owner, the late Bob Irsay, assured the city in 1983 that he would never move the team. Three months later, in the middle of the night, the moving vans packed up the team and headed for Indianapolis.

Though Angelos has not deviated from that promise, and millions have been invested in international scouting, player development, and analytics, the concerns of the franchise relocating remain.

Though he sidestepped questions about the future of the franchise on Monday, he claimed he would meet with reporters next week, with complete transparency about his commitment to the club remaining in Baltimore and answer all questions.

It will be interesting to see how much Angelos is willing to answer while he’s involved in high-stakes litigation on all fronts.

I’m guessing that when push comes to shove, Angelos will hedge against any significant disclosures.

A source close to the possible sale of the club to local ownership groups spoke with me and shared some thoughts about the Angelos family selling the club.

“Well, first it’s well-known the club could be sold once Peter Angelos passes and litigation among the remaining Angelos family is settled,” my source told me.

“Given the stadium, history of baseball in Baltimore and the prospects of a competitive team in the future, I would be surprised if moving the club is the outcome.

“MLB has made it clear it wants a team in Baltimore, and everything considered, the club is going to sell for far more than market value,” added my source.

The Maryland Stadium Authority has approved $600 million for upgrades to Camden Yards, which will only serve to increase the value of the franchise.

As my source shared “the Orioles are the cash cow that just keeps getting fatter, and Angelos knows this.”

Here’s the hope of all Oriole fans. Sign the long-term extension with the Stadium Authority, which would legally bind the club to Baltimore. Then, at the appropriate time, sell the club to local ownership and walk away a rich attorney.

Maybe a rich former attorney.