Police: One woman dead, man injured in Norfolk double shooting on Monday

Norfolk Police detectives are investigating a late-night double shooting that left a 32-year-old woman dead and another man injured.

On Monday night, police were called to the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Extended at 11:58 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman, identified as Deneen C. Lymore, 32, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries shorty after arriving at the hospital.

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.