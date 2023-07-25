Countries
Police: One woman dead, man injured in Norfolk double shooting on Monday
Crystal Graham
Norfolk Police detectives are investigating a late-night double shooting that left a 32-year-old woman dead and another man injured.

On Monday night, police were called to the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Extended at 11:58 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman, identified as Deneen C. Lymore, 32, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries shorty after arriving at the hospital.

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

