Offshore wind project to cause traffic headaches in Virginia Beach through May

Work related to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia offshore wind project will be the source of travel headaches through May.
Lane closures and delays started Monday on South Birdneck Road near Bells Road in Virginia Beach and run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday.
At least one lane should remain open in both directions.
Pedestrians and cyclists should not be impacted by the work as sidewalks will remain open.
Traffic is likely to be impacted through May 2025.
Residents were asked to allow extra time for travel for the next six months.
