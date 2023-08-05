Countries
ODU branded craft beer to be sold in Hampton Roads beginning Aug. 7
ODU branded craft beer to be sold in Hampton Roads beginning Aug. 7

Crystal Graham
new realm ODU golden ale craft beerOld Dominion University has partnered with a craft brewery to produce a series of custom ODU branded beers with the first available this fall.

New Realm Brewing Co. has worked out a multiyear partnership to be named the official craft beer partners of ODU.

The first beer will be the ODU Golden Ale, a golden yellow pour featuring a light, citrusy and piney hop aroma that incorporates Cascade and Idaho 7 hops.

“I am thrilled with the beer we brewed together as the official craft beer partner of ODU,” said Mitch Steele, co-founder and brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “It’s a flavorful, clear, light and crisp golden ale that we hope everyone will enjoy in the Hampton Roads area.”

This partnership was made possible through combined efforts between ODU Sports Properties managed by PlayFly Sports and the ODU licensing office.

“We are thrilled to join forces with New Realm Brewing Co. to create and deliver our first-ever branded craft beer for our passionate ODU community,” said ODU Executive Director of Licensing Brian Eubank. “This collaboration not only enhances our brand, but also showcases the strong ties between academia and the local business community.”

Carey Falcone, co-founder and chief executive officer of New Realm Brewing, noted the beer offers an opportunity to connect with the strong Monarch ties in Hampton Roads.

“ODU is a short drive from our Virginia Beach scratch restaurant, craft brewery and small batch distillery,” Falcone said. “We have enjoyed the support of the Old Dominion community since opening and we are looking forward to being on campus and becoming a part of Monarch history. This partnership celebrates the pride and passion of the New Realm family, the ODU community, students and alumni.”

Beginning the week of Aug. 7, ODU Golden Ale will be available in Hampton Roads retail locations.

For more information about ODU Golden Ale, visit www.newrealmbrewingco.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

