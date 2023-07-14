Notebook: Kaine on Tuberville, GOP FBI HQ proposal, status of 2024 campaign

Kaine on Tuberville: ‘Outrageous’

Tim Kaine didn’t use this exact phrasing, but basically, his view is that Tommy Tuberville is holding up military nominations because the ol’ ball coach is butthurt that his anti-abortion amendment didn’t pass.

“We gave Sen. Tuberville the opportunity on the policy issue he cares about, which is women in the military having access to reproductive care. We gave him the ability to offer an amendment in the defense bill this year. And he did support an amendment, and it failed. And he’s disappointed that his amendment failed,” Kaine said on a call with reporters this week.

Tuberville, the Alabama Republican who doesn’t know what a white nationalist is, but knows for damn sure that they shouldn’t be disqualified for serving in the U.S. military, because they’re “Americans,” has been using the arcane “hold” process to block military nominations until the Pentagon changes its policy on covering abortion-related travel expenses for servicemembers based in states with restrictive reproductive healthcare laws.

One result of this childish ploy from the football coach now in the Senate is that the Marine Corps is without a Senate-confirmed commandant for the first time since before the Civil War.

All because “Sen. Tuberville was mad that he couldn’t convince his colleagues in an amendment.”

“You know, that’s on him that’s not on them,” Kaine said, calling the move by Tuberville “outrageous.” “When I lose an amendment, I try to come back next year and maybe make it better or make my arguments better. But I don’t seek to punish people, particularly people who volunteer to risk their lives in service to the nation and wear the uniform the United States military.

“Why should they be punished? What have they done to deserve this?” Kaine said.

Kaine on GOP FBI headquarters ploy: ‘It’s a stunt’

U.S. House Republicans are floating a proposal to move the FBI headquarters from where it is and logically should be, in or near D.C., to, of all places, Alabama.

Kaine’s take on the idea: “It’s a stunt.”

“I don’t think it’s a serious proposal,” Kaine told reporters on the call. “It demonstrates that Jim Jordan, and anybody who would support an amendment like that, some of his colleagues, have profound disrespect for federal law enforcement agencies. But that’s not going anywhere.”

“Trying to send them somewhere else is basically an admission, we want to humble you and have you do your mission worse,” Kaine added, noting that Republicans are also proposing to defund relocation expenses that would be associated with the move from D.C. to ‘Bama.

Kaine touts massive 2024 campaign warchest

Kaine, who is up for re-election next year, raised more than $2 million in the second quarter, and ended the first half of the year with $6.3 million in cash on hand.

The money numbers were touted in a press release from the Kaine campaign, aimed at getting the word out to, you know, let the other side know what they’re dealing with, which is a guy serious about winning another six-year term.

“Virginians are excited to re-elect Senator Kaine as he works to build a stronger economy for everyone, keep us safe, expand access to affordable health care, improve our public schools, and protect women’s fundamental right to make their own reproductive choices,” said Kaine for Virginia Finance Director Jenny Nadicksbernd in the presser. “He is looking forward to running on his record of delivering for hardworking Virginians and building on the progress made.”