Couple of items from the campaign of Jay Jones, the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general – one about a new TV spot, the other about a debate with the sitting AG, Jason Miyares.

Let’s do the debate thing first, because it’s quick: Jones and Miyares are set for a debate on Oct. 16.

That’s it.

I’m not one who puts too much stock in debates moving the needle, but, we have them, nonetheless.

The other item has to do with the new TV spot, the first for Jones in the general election cycle.

Titled “Stand Strong,” the spot, backed by a six-figure buy going up in Norfolk and Richmond, features Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan and Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.

The 30-second ad airs as Jones releases his public safety plan.