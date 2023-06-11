Countries
Sports

Norfolk Tides split Saturday doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball norfolk tides
(© AJ – stock.adobe.com)

The Norfolk Tides (43-18) split a doubleheader with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-33) on Saturday night at PNC Field.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took Game 1, 4-2, but fell in 11 innings in Game 2, 7-6, splitting the twin-bill with the RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Jordan Westburg got things going with a two-run blast in the first inning of Game 1. Estevan Florial evened the score in the second with a two-run shot of this own in the second. The Tides broke the tie in the fourth with Hudson Haskin and Daz Cameron bringing in runs on consecutive base hits to jump back ahead, 4-2.

The RailRiders threatened in the seventh, but VMI alum Reed Garrett closed the door.

For Game 2, Robbie Glendinning launched a two-run home run in the second inning to put up the first runs of the game for the Tides. A single by Carlos Narvaez in the second and Ben Rortvedt in the third tied the game at two.

Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer to put the RailRiders on top in the third. Glendinning and Ben DeLuzio would hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh and tied the game on a steal of home by Hestson Kjerstad.

Glendinning clutched up in the eighth to bring in the go-ahead run, but the RailRiders matched it in the home half of the frame with a run of their own.

The RailRiders would walk it off in the eleventh with a Jesus Bastidas RBI single.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

