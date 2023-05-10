Norfolk Tides roll to 10-2 win over Jacksonville in series opener

The Norfolk Tides (25-8) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-15), 10-2, on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took the lead early with 10 runs through the first three innings, followed by six scoreless innings by the Norfolk bullpen.

Jordan Westburg, the #4 prospect in the Orioles farm system, was 1-for-6 with a three-run homer in the first, his ninth homer of the season and his fourth in the last six games.

Colton Cowser, the #3 O’s prospect, went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, an RBI and two walks. This was the fourth time Cowser has reached four times safely this season, which leads the team.

The Tides have a quick turnaround with a 12:05 p.m. game today. Norfolk is scheduled to start LHP DL Hall (0-1, 3.38 ERA), the O’s #6 prospect, while LHP Sean Nolin (1-0. 3.24 ERA) is the probable for Jacksonville.