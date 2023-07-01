Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk tides rally to force extras then walk off charlotte knights 5 4
Sports

Norfolk Tides rally to force extras, then walk off Charlotte Knights, 5-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (51-26) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-43), 5-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came swinging out the gates to begin play tonight as Colton Cowser kicked things off by pushing a bunt past the pitcher. He came around to score on a Heston Kjerstad sacrifice fly, putting the Tides ahead in the first. Josh Lester produced another run later in the frame with a double off the top of the wall in right, giving Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

When the top of the third came around, Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, bit into the Norfolk lead as Yolbert Sanchez scored Erik Gonzalez on a sac fly to center, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of the Tides.

Evening the score in the fourth was Oscar Colás, who lined a ball off the right field foul pole to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. They jumped into the lead later in the inning with Nate Mondou doubling to bring home Victor Reyes for the 3-2 Charlotte lead.

Following a double by Joey Ortiz with two outs in the fifth, Lester laced another double into the left center gap to tie up the ballgame, 3-3. As the game entered the seventh, the game remained deadlocked until Colás went deep for a second time to put the Knights back on top at a 4-3 score.

Down a run in their final turn at bat, the Tides rallied to put runners in scoring position for Daz Cameron after a double off the bat of Ortiz moved Kjerstad to third. Cameron was able to put the ball in play on an 0-2 count and brought home the tying run on a fielder’s choice, sending the game to extras.

Joey Krehbiel trotted out for another inning of work out of the bullpen and shut down the Knights to give the Tides a chance to win the game in the bottom of the tenth. With Ortiz at the plate and the bases loaded, he worked a full count and ended up drawing a walk to bring in the winning run, giving the Tides the extra innings, 5-4 walk-off win.

Norfolk continues action tomorrow night as first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against Charlotte. The Tides are expected to send RHP Chris Vallimont (2-5, 5.02) to the hill and the Knights are expecting LHP John Parke (1-4, 7.00) to make the start.

Game Notes

Going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks was Josh Lester…since April 20, he’s hit safely in 31 of 41 games without going hitless in back-to-back games…during that span, he’s hitting .317 (52-for-166) with 28 runs, nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 44 RBI and 15 walks while slashing .368/.561/.885…he has 57 RBI this season, ranked third-most in the International League.

Connor Norby went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double…since April 28, Norby hasn’t gone hitless in back-to-back games, hitting safely in 41 of 53 games…in that span, he’s batting .295 (64-for-217) with 35 runs, 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 29 RBI, 15 walks and is slashing .335/.479/.814.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Fire at Albemarle County hotel displaces more than 80 guests, but no injuries

Chris Graham
student loan relief
Politics, U.S. + World

‘Lawless and shamefully political ruling’: Supreme Court says no to student loan debt forgiveness

Rebecca Barnabi

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Joe Biden does not have the authority to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt.

Local

Community partnership with Dolly Parton program puts books into hands of Valley children

Rebecca Barnabi

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 211 million books to children in the U.S., Australia, the U.K., Canada and Ireland.

Virginia

Boating safety encouraged during holiday weekend, including wearing life jackets

Rebecca Barnabi
college students
Politics, U.S. + World

Supreme Court decision on affirmative action could create ripple effects

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Virginia

Public hearing: Safety improvements necessary for Route 7 in Frederick County

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Buckle up, slow down and drive sober for 4th of July safety and fun

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy