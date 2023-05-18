Countries
Norfolk Tides beat former Yankees All-Star Gary Sanchez, Syracuse Mets, 3-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides defeated the Syracuse Mets, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Neither team scored until the third inning when the Tides (30-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, put up two runs. With runners on first and third, Connor Norby stole second base. Mets (16-25) catcher Gary Sánchez – yes, the former New York Yankees All-Star – ended up airmailing the throw down to second, resulting in Maverick Handley scoring on the play from third and Norby advancing to third.

Josh Lester then knocked in Norby on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Tides starter Chris Vallimont pitched well, lasting 5.2 innings and didn’t allow a run. He gave up four runs, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven to tie his season-high. Darwinzon Hernández entered with two outs and runners on first and second, but struck out the only hitter he faced in the inning to get out of the jam.

Another run was added to the Tides total in the sixth when Lester hit his 11th home run of the season. It was his second in as many games, traveling 335 ft. into the Party Deck in right field. It was the shortest home run recorded by a Tide at Harbor Park this year.

Norfolk’s bullpen helped maintain the shutout through the remainder of the game. Hernández had a 1-2-3 seventh inning and was relieved by Eduard Bazardo in the eighth. He would get two outs, but allowed the bases to fill. Nick Vespi entered from there, getting out of the bases loaded jam.

Vespi closed out the 3-0 victory to earn his fourth save of the season.

Game Notes

Earning his second win of the season tonight was starter Chris Vallimont…he went 5.2 innings, allowing no runs on four hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out seven…the seven strikeouts tied his season-high (April 12 at Nashville)…it was his third outing of the season with 4.0 scoreless innings, but it was his first start doing so.

Josh Lester went 3-for-4 with a run, a double, a home run and two RBI…it was his 11th home run of the season, tying him for the team lead with Jordan Westburg…he has a home run in consecutive games, the third time he’s done so this season (March 31 – April 1 [3 HR] | April 22 – 23)…Lester has homered in three of his previous four games.

Next Up

Game 3 of the series is set for tomorrow at Harbor Park with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. The Tides have not announced a probable, while Syracuse is scheduled to throw RHP Denyi Reyes (0-0, 5.91).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

