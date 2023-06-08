Norfolk Southern Railroad maintenance to detour traffic on Harrisonburg roadways

Railroad maintenance by Norfolk Southern is under way in Harrisonburg and will impact travel through June 21.

The project includes significant “side street” road closures from East Gay Street to Charles Street including Kratzer Road, Washington Street and Liberty Street.

The railroad company provided this timeline to Harrisonburg Public Works:

June 8-21: Kratzer Road railroad crossing maintenance

Detour signs will be in place to guide travelers on North Main Street from East Gay Street to Charles Street. Northbound Liberty Street traffic will be detoured at Edom Road to Route 42. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Charles Street.

Harrisonburg Public Works recommends drivers utilize Route 11 and Route 42 to avoid congestion during the project timeframe.

It is not expected that neighboring residents and businesses will be affected by the temporary road closures.

For more information, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov.

