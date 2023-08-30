Countries
Norfolk Police: Man dead following Monday shooting on Campostella Road
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police: Man dead following Monday shooting on Campostella Road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man is dead after a shooting on Monday evening in the 300 block of Campostella Road.

According to the City of Norfolk Police Department, detectives responded to a call for a report of a gunshot victim at 4:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Da’Shawn N. Whitaker, 27, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Whitaker was transported to the hospital for treatment and died the following day from his injuries.

Detectives have not released any further details related to the homicide.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

