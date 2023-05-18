Norfolk man arrested in April 16 shooting, charged with second-degree murder

A Norfolk man has been arrested for an April 16 shooting that left a woman dead in Ocean View.

Dayqwan Stevenson, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the murder of Terri R. Denmark, 32.

Stevenson was arrested in Norfolk without incident by the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad and Norfolk Police Special Operations Team on Thursday.

Stevenson is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.