Norfolk man accused in two sexual assaults now linked to 2021 murder case

A Norfolk man arrested last week in connection with two reported sexual assaults is now facing additional charges in a 2021 murder.

Thomas J. Obryen, 41, has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in 2021.

According to Norfolk Police, on Oct. 16, 2021, around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Little Creek Road for the report of an unresponsive woman in the roadway. The woman, later identified as Angela R. Joyner, 51 of Chesapeake, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

During recent investigations involving Obryen, detectives uncovered evidence related to the unsolved homicide of Joyner. As a result, Obryen has been charged with second-degree murder.

Obryen was already being held on charges related to ongoing sexual assault investigations that occurred on March 26th and April 27th.

He will remain in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Special Crimes Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information about any of these investigations to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 757-664-7033. They may also contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.