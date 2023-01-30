Norfolk inventory software company expanding operations, adding 20 jobs

A Norfolk-based company whose inventory software is used in more than 20 percent of professional sports stadiums and arenas in the U.S. is expanding.

Yellow Dog Software announced Monday that it will invest $150,000 to expand its operation at 965 Norfolk Square in the City of Norfolk. The expansion will increase the company’s footprint by approximately 10,000 square feet to accommodate additional employees for its expanding sports and hospitality markets, creating 20 new jobs.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the City of Norfolk, Yellow Dog Software offers a full-featured retail, food and beverage, and concessions system to handle the inventory needs of the hospitality and sports industries, including resorts, casinos, restaurants, amusement parks, universities, clubs, stadiums, and general retail operations.

“The state of Virginia and the City of Norfolk are incredibly supportive environments to start and grow a business like Yellow Dog Software,” said Jay Livingood, president and founder of Yellow Dog Software.

“The employee base we can draw from with the veterans departing the armed services along with recent graduates from the numerous nearby colleges and universities is really large and has allowed us to source almost our entire team from the area,” Livingood said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, welcoming the news of the planned expansion, praised Yellow Dog as a “Virginia start-up success story.”

“The Commonwealth has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for the tech sector due to our attractive business climate, top-ranked higher education system, and diverse, world-class talent that catalyzes growth,” Youngkin said. “Yellow Dog Software is a Virginia start-up success story, and we are doubling down on our efforts to ensure an economy that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship because new and small businesses create economic opportunities.”