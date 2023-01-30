Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news norfolk inventory software company expanding operations adding 20 jobs
Virginia

Norfolk inventory software company expanding operations, adding 20 jobs

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk-based company whose inventory software is used in more than 20 percent of professional sports stadiums and arenas in the U.S. is expanding.

Yellow Dog Software announced Monday that it will invest $150,000 to expand its operation at 965 Norfolk Square in the City of Norfolk. The expansion will increase the company’s footprint by approximately 10,000 square feet to accommodate additional employees for its expanding sports and hospitality markets, creating 20 new jobs.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the City of Norfolk, Yellow Dog Software offers a full-featured retail, food and beverage, and concessions system to handle the inventory needs of the hospitality and sports industries, including resorts, casinos, restaurants, amusement parks, universities, clubs, stadiums, and general retail operations.

“The state of Virginia and the City of Norfolk are incredibly supportive environments to start and grow a business like Yellow Dog Software,” said Jay Livingood, president and founder of Yellow Dog Software.

“The employee base we can draw from with the veterans departing the armed services along with recent graduates from the numerous nearby colleges and universities is really large and has allowed us to source almost our entire team from the area,” Livingood said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, welcoming the news of the planned expansion, praised Yellow Dog as a “Virginia start-up success story.”

“The Commonwealth has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for the tech sector due to our attractive business climate, top-ranked higher education system, and diverse, world-class talent that catalyzes growth,” Youngkin said. “Yellow Dog Software is a Virginia start-up success story, and we are doubling down on our efforts to ensure an economy that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship because new and small businesses create economic opportunities.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

, ,

Spanberger encourages USDA to address ‘exorbitant’ egg prices, protect Virginia poultry from avian flu
Rebecca Barnabi
staunton

Staunton City Council to choose five candidates to interview for vacancy
Rebecca Barnabi

Twenty candidates are vying to replace former Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes on city council in an appointment that will be decided upon by council members.

russia

Russia is breaking international law: Problem is, who enforces international law?
Chris Graham

The Ukraine War has provided a challenging time for the nations of the world and, particularly, for international law.

acc football

ACC Football: Syracuse, Pitt to meet at Yankee Stadium in November
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Elliott promotes offensive analyst Adam Mims to wide receivers coaching post
Chris Graham
Gas prices

Pain at the pump: Gas prices up another 9.7 cents per gallon this week
Chris Graham
kristina simpson
,

Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy