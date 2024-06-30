Countries
Norfolk falls to Charlotte, 1-0, in 11 innings
Sports

Norfolk falls to Charlotte, 1-0, in 11 innings

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides The Norfolk Tides (2-3, 38-42) lost to the Charlotte Knights (3-2, 36-43), 1-0 in 11 innings, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, went 10 scoreless innings before Anthony Servideo stole home on a wild pitch to win the game.

The Tides and Knights traded zeros throughout the first 10 innings on Saturday night as starters Cory Abbott and Justin Armbruester battled in a pitchers’ duel. Abbott allowed just one hit through five innings, while Armbruester struck out five batters while allowing four hits through six scoreless innings en route to his second quality start of the season.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

