Norfolk falls to Charlotte, 1-0, in 11 innings

The Norfolk Tides (2-3, 38-42) lost to the Charlotte Knights (3-2, 36-43), 1-0 in 11 innings, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, went 10 scoreless innings before Anthony Servideo stole home on a wild pitch to win the game.

The Tides and Knights traded zeros throughout the first 10 innings on Saturday night as starters Cory Abbott and Justin Armbruester battled in a pitchers’ duel. Abbott allowed just one hit through five innings, while Armbruester struck out five batters while allowing four hits through six scoreless innings en route to his second quality start of the season.