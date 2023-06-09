Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnonprofit organizations awarded 518000 from community foundation
Local

Nonprofit organizations awarded $518,000 from Community Foundation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County CEO/Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle at this year’s grant ceremony. Courtesy of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge awarded $518,022 to 143 local nonprofit organizations in a grant ceremony yesterday.

The ceremony was held at Orchard Creek in Waynesboro, and audience members were encouraged by Community Foundation President & CEO Dan Layman to cheer and use noisemakers to celebrate each recipient.

“We take great pride in supporting such a broad spectrum of critical and creative charitable work in our community,” Layman said. “Our community is very fortunate to be served by such a diverse and robust nonprofit sector. Through this annual grants program, we are distributing over $500,000 of the $4 million we anticipate giving back to our community this year.”

The afternoon’s festive atmosphere was infectious for all who attended.

“This was so fun,” Clara Metzler, Project Grows Executive Director, said.  “This is my first time, so I don’t know what these events are usually like. It was a ton of fun, and I made so many connections. It gave me a better picture of the nonprofit landscape in the Valley. This was like a gold mine. It was great.”

Metzler was also thankful to be a grant recipient.

“It helps us do the work that we need help doing,” she said. “This helps underwrite the funding for some of our key programs.”

Debra Freeman-Belle, CEO/Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta, agreed.

“After attending this event for several years, I thought this year’s was the most fun,” she said. “It was the most rewarding with the most networking opportunities. It highlighted relationship-building and not just handing us a check, and that’s beneficial to all of us.”

Freeman-Belle knows the funding will have a huge impact.

“For the Club specifically, the only way we’re able to keep our rates affordable is from community funding like this grant,” she said. “It literally means access to affordable care for kids and households that are 200 percent of the federal poverty line or below. It’s the difference between access and no access.”

Sharon Coplai, executive director of Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta, enjoyed the celebration.

“It was great, creative and fun,” Coplai said. “I think everybody enjoyed being introduced to all of the nonprofits in our area in a quick, fun fashion. We depend on this funding. It makes up a big part of our support.”

The Community Foundation has invested more than $20 million into the local community since 1992 with grants, scholarships and education awards. A complete list of this year’s grant recipients is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Three Richmond pitchers combine for 2-0 shutout of Altoona Curve

Chris Graham
Local

Harrisonburg Farmers Market rebrands Thursday Evening Market

Rebecca Barnabi

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market will welcome a new addition to its market lineup on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

kyle guy
Sports

Catching up with Kyle Guy: UVA hoops alum in Spanish league semifinals

Chris Graham

UVA basketball alum Kyle Guy was held in check in Game 2 of the ACB semifinals on Thursday, scoring five points for Joventut Badalona in a 90-73 loss to Real Madrid.

student loan relief
U.S./World

Biden vetoes cancellation of plan to forgive student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi
irs taxes
Virginia

Virginia taxpayers have limited time to claim estimated $42 million for 2019 pandemic year

Crystal Graham
lynchburg baseball
Sports

Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship

Chris Graham
jail handcuffs
Virginia

Suspect in VCU Medical Center shooting charged with first-degree murder

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy