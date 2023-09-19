Countries
Newport News man convicted of first-degree murder committed during armed robbery
Police, Virginia

Newport News man convicted of first-degree murder committed during armed robbery

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Newport News man was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

Kardara Antonio Miles, James Miles and Marqui Pittman murdered Tommy Strayhorn during an armed robbery on November 25, 2016.

Antonio Miles was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery.

“I’m so proud of the work my office does to ensure that justice is served and those who commit crimes are held accountable. In Virginia, we’re cracking down on violent crime,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

Marqui Pittman was convicted by a jury of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery in December 2021. In August 2022, Pittman was sentenced to 48 years of active time on the same charges.

James Miles was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery after a jury trial in November 2022. In March 2023, he was sentenced to serve 55 years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2024.

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

