New Market man strikes female with vehicle in Waynesboro restaurant parking lot

A 42-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in a domestic dispute outside Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant in Waynesboro this afternoon at 3:33 p.m.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the preliminary investigation determined the driver of the vehicle, Gary Beavers, 35, of New Market, was involved in an altercation which led to the car being stopped at the 156 Lucy Lane parking lot.

The female victim exited the vehicle with a minor child. According to the police report, Beavers allegedly took control of the vehicle and hit the victim with it.

The victim was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The minor child was not injured.

Beavers left the scene after striking the female victim with the vehicle.

Beavers was located in New Market and subsequently arrested by the New Market Police Department.

Beavers was arrested on the following alleged offenses:

18.2-51(F)- Maliciously stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F)- Maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F)- Attempt maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-95- Grand Larceny of motor vehicle

18.2-57.2- Assault and battery of a family or household member

46.2-301- Driving vehicle suspended or revoked

46.2-864- Reckless driving

Beavers is currently being held at RSW Regional Jail in Front Royal without bond.