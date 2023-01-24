Countries
news national park service calls for firewood vendors at campgrounds
Local

National Park Service calls for firewood vendors at campgrounds

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Vendors are needed to sell firewood at multiple sites within three Blue Ridge Parkway Campgrounds.

The National Park Service needs vendors to sell certified heat-treated firewood through honor system sales from mid-May through October at the following sites:

  • Otter Creek Campground, Milepost 61, 69 sites
  • Rocky Knob Campground, Milepost 167, 109 sites
  • Doughton Park Campground, Milepost 239, 135 sites.

Vendors will be responsible for regularly supplying firewood and managing sales revenue. Each vendor must have a Commercial Use Authorization, which may be obtained by emailing [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

