Nashville Sounds blast Norfolk Tides, 10-3: Eight loss in last 12 games for Tides

The Norfolk Tides (47-25) fell to the Nashville Sounds (39-33), 10-3, Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are on their coldest streak of the season, losing eight of their previous 12 games.

Norfolk’s only lead of the game came in the top of the fourth. Heston Kjerstad doubled, then scored on a fielding error at third base that skipped away and allowed the Tides to go up, 1-0.

Nashville’s power began right after that half-inning. They put up five runs in the bottom-half, highlighted by a Tyler Naquin three-run homer.

Norfolk allowed another run in the fifth inning, then two more in the sixth. Josh VanMeter belted a solo shot in the sixth, sparking the Sounds to an 8-1 lead.

Norfolk scored a run in the seventh when Jordan Westburg launched his 18th home run of the season. In the eighth, Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, sunk their dagger with back-to-back solo bombs by VanMeter and Alex Jackson to top off their 10 runs.

The Tides did score one more time in the ninth on an RBI single by Connor Norby but that was it as they lost, 10-3

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will be played tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. Eastern Time Zone. Norfolk is scheduled to throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 3.50).

The Sounds will throw their own southpaw in Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.24).