Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnashville sounds blast norfolk tides 10 3 eight loss in last 12 games for tides
Sports

Nashville Sounds blast Norfolk Tides, 10-3: Eight loss in last 12 games for Tides

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (47-25) fell to the Nashville Sounds (39-33), 10-3, Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are on their coldest streak of the season, losing eight of their previous 12 games.

Norfolk’s only lead of the game came in the top of the fourth. Heston Kjerstad doubled, then scored on a fielding error at third base that skipped away and allowed the Tides to go up, 1-0.

Nashville’s power began right after that half-inning. They put up five runs in the bottom-half, highlighted by a Tyler Naquin three-run homer.

Norfolk allowed another run in the fifth inning, then two more in the sixth. Josh VanMeter belted a solo shot in the sixth, sparking the Sounds to an 8-1 lead.

Norfolk scored a run in the seventh when Jordan Westburg launched his 18th home run of the season. In the eighth, Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, sunk their dagger with back-to-back solo bombs by VanMeter and Alex Jackson to top off their 10 runs.

The Tides did score one more time in the ninth on an RBI single by Connor Norby but that was it as they lost, 10-3

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will be played tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. Eastern Time Zone. Norfolk is scheduled to throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 3.50).

The Sounds will throw their own southpaw in Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.24).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 An adoption story: Rockingham County couple open their hearts to foster and ‘fail’
2 Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager
3 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
4 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
5 Tony Bennett not getting Jarin Stevenson isn’t the worst thing in the world

Latest News

missing
Virginia

Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels sweep Friday night doubleheader from Harrisburg Senators

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader at The Diamond on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators, taking Game 1, 9-8, on a walk-off single by Wade Meckler and pitching their way to a 3-2 win in Game 2.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals shut out at Columbia on Friday night, 5-0

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals were shut out at the hands of the Columbia Fireflies, opening up the second half with a 5-0 defeat.

road
Local

I-81 southbound and exit ramp reopen near Winchester after emergency bridge repairs

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
U.S./World

Republicans lose student loan debt forgiveness battle against Biden

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

The Neighbor Bridge to host silent auction fundraiser in Fort Defiance

Rebecca Barnabi
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe Show breaks down the Jarin Stevenson recruiting news

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy