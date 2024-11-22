Nancy Mace leads the bathroom warriors to battle against trans congresswoman

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, who backed adjudicated rapist Donald Trump for president, and the alleged child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz to be the next Attorney General, wants the world to think she’s now a champion of women’s rights.

“She’s not a woman. It’s a man, she was born a man. She’s a man. She is biologically a male. That is science. You guys on the left in the mainstream media want to say, follow the science. Let’s follow the science, OK. He is a man.”

This was Mace, in an interview with Scripps anchor Liz Landers on Tuesday, slandering Sarah McBride, the first transgender woman elected to Congress.

McBride, 34, who transitioned more than a decade ago, won 57.8 percent of the vote in her Delaware congressional district in the Nov. 5 election, after working as an intern in the Obama White House and serving a term in the Delaware State Senate.

Which is to say, she’s been around the politics business for a while now.

Mace targeted McBride with a resolution that would prevent trans women from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, which has the support of the House Speaker, Mike Johnson, who issued a statement this week declaring that “all single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

ICYMI

Gotta note here the response to that odious decree from Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan, the chair of the congressional Equality Caucus, who asked aloud, “How will this even be enforced? Will the Sergeant at Arms post officers in bathrooms? Will everyone who works at the Capitol have to carry around their birth certificate or undergo a genetic test?”

“This policy isn’t going to protect anyone – but it is going to open the door to rampant abuse, harassment, and discrimination in the Capitol. Republicans turn to using these cruel attacks to distract from their inability to govern,” Pocan said.

And, of course, that’s what is going on here.

Landers, the Scripps anchor, brought this up in her interview with Mace, pointing out that Mace was going for the headlines over bathrooms, but hadn’t said a thing publicly about the news that Boeing had just announced layoffs that would impact her South Carolina constituents.

The response to that from Mace was classic:

“Number one, it was just announced yesterday. And before I make a comment on any company’s position or, you know, firing their employees, I’m going to get all the facts and understand what’s really going on, so I don’t shoot from the hip prematurely.”

Nancy Mace wants to “get all the facts” so she doesn’t “shoot from the hip” when it comes to a big company that doles out campaign dollars laying people off, see, but when it’s playing politics with bathrooms, that’s another matter entirely.

Credit to Liz Landers for getting Mace to show just how disgusting she is.

The anchor asked her this question: “Are you suggesting that the Representative-elect McBride poses some kind of danger to you and other women in Congress?”

Mace’s answer: “Absolutely, absolutely, 100 percent. This is an assault on women, a man being a biological man, a man with a penis, male genitalia, being in a women’s locker room, is an assault on women. And so, the question is, do I have rights as a woman or not? And I’m not going to allow the media or Congress to strip away women’s rights for one half of 1 percent of people out there that, more than likely, he’s got a mental illness, and this is why he’s doing this.”

Personal note here: we have a trans kid in our extended family, and he endures this level of abuse from our family, and they wonder why we’re not going to be spending the holidays with them this year.

Unfortunately for them, for the Nancy Maces and Mike Johnsons of the world, you can’t write off being vile as mental illness.