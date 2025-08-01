The suspect and victim have been named in the shooting in the parking lot at the Avalon Fishing Pier in the Outer Banks on Thursday.

The victim, Zane Hughes, 19, of Colington, died on the scene.

A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to Norfolk with a leg injury. He has since been released from the hospital, according to a photo posted on the Avalon Pier Facebook page.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting, Henry Hargis, 16, of Kill Devil Hills, was taken into custody without incident in Southern Shores at 3:19 p.m. yesterday. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department have charged Hargis with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hargis is being held in a juvenile detention center.

District Attorney Jeffrey Cruden said Friday that the next grand jury is scheduled for Aug. 11.

KDH Assistant Chief of Police Dana Harris released a statement today calling the shooting “a tragic act of violence.”

Harris expressed “deepest condolences to the families affected.”

“We stand with you in your grief and we share your pain. Let me be clear: this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the statement read.

Avalon Pier described the deadly incident as “an end to a feud between two young individuals.”

“Yesterday, our property was used as an end to a feud between two young individuals as one of them was coming off the beach. One life ended and hopefully, one will get a life sentence,” the post read.

“Another tragedy was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg from a ricochet bullet and flown to Norfolk for treatment. Well, here he is this morning ready to go back fishing …

“This community is currently doing some serious soul-searching from this incident, but the level of relief to see this young man come through the door this morning has truly lifted our spirits.”

Avalon Pier social media post

