Home Update: Name of victim, suspect released in Avalon Pier shooting in OBX
Public Safety, U.S. & World

Update: Name of victim, suspect released in Avalon Pier shooting in OBX

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
avalon fishing pier kill devil hills outer banks obx
(© jonbilous – stock.adobe.com)

The suspect and victim have been named in the shooting in the parking lot at the Avalon Fishing Pier in the Outer Banks on Thursday.

The victim, Zane Hughes, 19, of Colington, died on the scene.

A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to Norfolk with a leg injury. He has since been released from the hospital, according to a photo posted on the Avalon Pier Facebook page.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting, Henry Hargis, 16, of Kill Devil Hills, was taken into custody without incident in Southern Shores at 3:19 p.m. yesterday. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department have charged Hargis with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hargis is being held in a juvenile detention center.

District Attorney Jeffrey Cruden said Friday that the next grand jury is scheduled for Aug. 11.

KDH Assistant Chief of Police Dana Harris released a statement today calling the shooting “a tragic act of violence.”

Harris expressed “deepest condolences to the families affected.”

“We stand with you in your grief and we share your pain. Let me be clear: this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the statement read.

Avalon Pier described the deadly incident as “an end to a feud between two young individuals.”

“Yesterday, our property was used as an end to a feud between two young individuals as one of them was coming off the beach. One life ended and hopefully, one will get a life sentence,” the post read.

“Another tragedy was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg from a ricochet bullet and flown to Norfolk for treatment. Well, here he is this morning ready to go back fishing …

“This community is currently doing some serious soul-searching from this incident, but the level of relief to see this young man come through the door this morning has truly lifted our spirits.”

Avalon Pier social media post

Related story

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

vdot road
Local, Public Safety

VDOT: Road work, maintenance scheduled for the week of Aug. 4-8

Chris Graham
amy argenbright mugshot construction fraud acso
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Prominent realtor arrested for alleged $366K construction fraud

Crystal Graham

A construction company owner and prominent realtor has been arrested for fraud in a breach of a contract dispute in eastern Augusta County.

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In South Carolina

David Evans

UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park happens this Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. If you’re in South Carolina, you can legally bet on the full fight card using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and available to U.S. residents. These sites support crypto and debit card deposits, offer...

donald trump
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump fires the BLS Commish: The economy is about to take off now

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Florida

David Evans
donald trump economy
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump claims data in July jobs report manipulated, fires BLS Commissioner

Rebecca Barnabi
mlb speedway classic
Baseball, NASCAR, Podcasts

Podcast: AFP’s Rod Mullins previews the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status