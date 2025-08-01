One person is dead after a shooting at the Avalon Fishing Pier at milepost 6 in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., this afternoon.

In addition to the fatality, a second person was injured and was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to police.

The shooting appears to have taken place in the parking lot of the popular fishing pier in the Outer Banks just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were on the scene within four minutes.

The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended nearby, according to multiple reports.

Police confirmed at a news conference tonight that the shooting suspect is in custody, and there is no additional threat to the community.

Eyewitnesses report that the two victims appeared to be high-school students and one victim was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.

According to WTKR News, a father confirmed his 15-year-old son was shot in the thigh and was transported by helicopter to Norfolk for treatment.

Beach access surrounding the pier was closed to the public following the shooting.

No details on the victims or a motive have been released by police.