Developing: One dead in shooting at Avalon Fishing Pier in Outer Banks

Crystal Graham
Published date:
avalon fishing pier kill devil hills outer banks obx
(© jonbilous – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead after a shooting at the Avalon Fishing Pier at milepost 6 in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., this afternoon.

In addition to the fatality, a second person was injured and was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to police.

The shooting appears to have taken place in the parking lot of the popular fishing pier in the Outer Banks just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were on the scene within four minutes.

The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended nearby, according to multiple reports.

Police confirmed at a news conference tonight that the shooting suspect is in custody, and there is no additional threat to the community.

Eyewitnesses report that the two victims appeared to be high-school students and one victim was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.

According to WTKR News, a father confirmed his 15-year-old son was shot in the thigh and was transported by helicopter to Norfolk for treatment.

Beach access surrounding the pier was closed to the public following the shooting.

No details on the victims or a motive have been released by police.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

