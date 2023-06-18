Myrtle Beach Pelicans win on Saturday night, knocking off FredNats, 3-1

The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a Saturday night tilt to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, falling by a final score of 3-1.

The offense got off to a hot start, in the top of the first inning. Daylen Lile laced a two-out double into the right field corner, then Branden Boissiere drove him in with an opposite field single to take a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach fought right back in their half of the first. Reivaj Garcia banged a double on the first pitch he saw from Riley Cornelio, and advanced to third on a misplay in right field. After a walk, Cornelio was called for a balk which brought Garcia in from third base to tie the game. Later in the frame, Felix Stevens smoked a double down the left field line to push Rafael Morel across to go up 2-1. The Pelicans added a third run on a sacrifice fly by Jefferson Rojas.

From there, Cornelio buckled down. The TCU product got through the next four innings without allowing a run, but the FredNat offense could not muster any runs of their own. Fredericksburg had the bases loaded in the fourth, and runners on second and third with one out in the fifth, but did not get anybody home.

The Pelicans bullpen combined to spin six shutout frames in relief of Jackson Ferris, ultimately beating the Nats 3-1. Angel Hernandez got the win to improve to 2-2 on the season, Yovanny Cabrera earned his first save, while Riley Cornelio took the loss.

In the series finale, Brad Lord takes the ball against Brody McCullough in a 6:35 start.