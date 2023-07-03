Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmy weekend in camden yards boogs bbq trade rumors and nicole richie one row down
Sports

My weekend in Camden Yards: Boog’s BBQ, trade rumors and Nicole Richie

Chris Graham
Published date:

camden yards o'sI’m just getting back from a weekend in Baltimore to see the O’s play the Minnesota Twins, and the O’s at least salvaged the series finale with two runs in the eighth to win, 2-1.

Baseball is the odd sport where a team can score three times in three games and win one of the three.

It was a long weekend getting there – an 8-1 loss Friday night in a game that was delayed by an hour and a half by rain, then was pretty much over before it started, followed by a frustrating 1-0 loss on Saturday in which the Orioles notched just three base hits.

It was 1-0 in the eighth on Sunday before Baltimore scored a pair of runs, the first on an RBI single from Aaron Hicks, the second when rookie Jordan Westburg was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by Twins reliever Jhoan Duran.

Three runs in three games, one win, two losses – that’s baseball.

Also baseball: two Boog’s BBQ sandwiches (one beef, one pork).

My wife, Crystal, had one crab cake sandwich.

No Natty Bohs this weekend.

It’s been years since they’ve sold that in the stadium anyway.

It tastes like stomach acid, but it’s an O’s tradition.

What else can I report on?

Let’s see: after the game on Saturday, we had to scrounge for food.

Backstory there: we stayed in the Hilton across from the stadium (we paid ahead of time for the room with a stadium view, and only had to argue with the manager for a few minutes after they tried to tell us that despite reserving the room, it was already gone; more on that later).

It was great in terms of access, basically walking out of the hotel and getting in line to get in via Eutaw Street.

The surprising thing is: there’s nothing else around the stadium, other than Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, hospitals (including the one that got the influx of patients from the mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning), and … nowhere to go to eat, aside from walking a mile to the Inner Harbor, which we weren’t going to do on a rainy night.

This is one area where Nats Park – disclosure: I’ve been a Nats fan since the team moved to D.C. in 2005 – has Camden Yards beat.

There’s plenty to eat around Navy Yard, almost too much, which is a great problem to have.

Inside the parks, Camden Yards is still the granddaddy of the new way to do a baseball stadium, and Nats Park is just … meh, cookie cutter baseball park.

Camden Yards is 16 years older, but it feels like the more up to date of the two.

OK, aside from one missing link. Somebody needs to tell the folks who do the ordering at Camden Yards that there needs to be even just one alcoholic cider option in the concessions offerings.

It’s either overpriced awful name-brand beer or 10+ percent ABV margaritas, orange crushes and Long Island ice teas.

Pretty much, they expect you to set your sights really, really generically low, or get absolutely trashed, no in between.

And then, I have a question, I guess a rhetorical one, about the music choices.

Baltimore is a big city, right? It’s in a decent major metro area, 45 minutes from D.C., a couple of hours from Philadelphia.

What is it with the country music fetish at Camden Yards?

I’m from the actual country, and I don’t know anybody from out my way who worships John Denver the way these folks who live in a big city do.

The wannabe redneck vibe: not attractive.

The lack of anything not toxic or name-brand backwash to drink: disappointing.

The whole situation at the Hilton was atrocious. I don’t get the point of making a reservation and then having to beg for the room that you reserved.

Just plain ineptitude all around there.

Love the ballpark, everything else (other than the paucity of drink options) about the gameday experience.

The folks there going bonkers over the hot dog race on the scoreboard is … whatever, in the context of years of going to games with guys in mascot costumes pretending to be presidents knocking each other around on the field between innings, but that is what it is.

It was fun being there on Friday and Saturday with a near-packed house, and Sunday with rows and rows of empties because of the stupid early start forced by Peacock, with pretty much just me, Crystal and Nicole Richie (yes, that Nicole Richie) sitting behind home plate.

If I sound like I’m complaining, I’m not.

I regret not turning to O’s GM Mike Elias, who was sitting behind us for a couple of innings on Sunday, to implore him not to trade for Pete Alonso, especially if it means giving up Felix Bautista.

It makes no sense to trade anything of value for a right-handed power bat with left and left-center playing like a par-five.

Alonso for Bautista and prospects or Mountcastle and Mateo for Paul Goldschmidt, either one, would be manically dumb.

I wonder what Nicole Richie thinks on that …

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be a nuisance all summer in Virginia
2 Harrisonburg faces uncertain timeline for homeless center due to supply chain, cost issues
3 My weekend in Camden Yards: Boog’s BBQ, trade rumors and Nicole Richie
4 UVA hoops alum Joe Harris traded from Brooklyn to Detroit: Breaking down the deal
5 State Fire Marshal: Leave fireworks to the professionals, avoid ‘catastrophic outcomes’

Latest News

russia
Columns + Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. + World

Prigozhin backs down from challenge to Putin: The coup that wasn’t

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Salem Red Sox top FredNats, 4-2, on Salute to Service Sunday

Chris Graham

Salem took an early lead on a Salute to Service Sunday and never looked back, beating the FredNats 4-2.

Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Local

Amherst man dead from injuries in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

Chris Graham

An Amherst man died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 74 south of the James River on Saturday.

smoke wildfires canada
Virginia

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be a nuisance all summer in Virginia

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Charlottesville: Belmont Bridge traffic advisory for the week of July 3-7

Crystal Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: Work schedule for the July 4 holiday week

Chris Graham
supreme court
Politics, Virginia

Virginia DEQ details strategy for protecting wetlands, streams post-Sackett

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy