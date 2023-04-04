Motorcyclist dead from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

A Harrisonburg man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard in Rockingham County on Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Stone Port Boulevard when it collided with a westbound 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Joesiha P.C. Wright, 24, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash. Wright was wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

The driver of the Dodge, a 62-year-old female of Quicksburg, was not injured in the crash.

Charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.