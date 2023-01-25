Morgan Wade: Crossing State Lines acoustic tour coming to The Paramount

The Paramount Theater will bring a Floyd, Va., artist to the stage whose Nashville debut album features songs that speak her truth and lyrics that appeal to teens and 20-somethings.

The Morgan Wade: Crossing State Lines Acoustic Tour will be in Charlottesville on Sunday, May 7, for one show at 8 p.m.

Wade recently toured with Chris Stapleton on his All-American Road Show tour which also featured Elle King.

Wade didn’t write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours. She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life – and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard, and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.

2021 saw Reckless, her Thirty Tigers/now Sony Music Nashville debut, and lead single “Wilder Days” topping critical lists from Rolling Stone, TIME, Stereogum, New York Times, Boston Globe, FADER, Tennessean, Whiskey Riff, Billboard, and The Boot and Taste of Country who both proclaimed, “a once-in-a-decade debut.”

With a voice that is raw hurt, deep knowing, and somehow innocence retained, Wade wrote or co-wrote a song cycle about the reality facing teens and 20-somethings that embraced raw desire, the reality of getting high and getting sober, and the realm of crawling through the wreckage with a tough vulnerability that is as singular as the young woman from Floyd, Va.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main Street in Charlottesville.

Tickets range from $34.75 to $49.75 – with VIP packages available.

Tickets are available online at www.theparamount.net