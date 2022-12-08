More FTR-Briscoes: The only reason to watch the ROH ‘Final Battle’ show on Saturday

Literally until the last minute, minute and a half of last night’s AEW “Dynamite,” I was settled on not watching this weekend’s Ring of Honor “Final Battle” pay-per-view, for lack of general interest.

They still don’t deserve my dollars for the way they suckered me in.

We’re getting another FTR-Briscoes match on Saturday, this one a dog-collar match, so that’s the good news.

That it’s coming after FTR had to do a clean job to The Acclaimed in last night’s main event, and we didn’t even get an appearance from the Briscoes, whose inclusion on the pay-per-view was brought to us courtesy of a nonsensical cameo by the Gunn Club, is just another example of bad booking from one Mr. Tony Khan.

I had assumed going into the show last night that the FTR-Acclaimed match was going to be used to get us to an FTR-Briscoes match on Saturday, or at least that the match should be used to go in that direction.

(You don’t want to assume anything that makes sense with Khan at the controls.)

In line with that thinking, I’d assumed that Khan would have the Briscoes show up at the end of the match to do something to cause FTR to lose, making it logical that they’d have to settle things with a grudge match at “Final Battle.”

Or they could just do what they ended up doing, having FTR lose on a roll-up pin that made no sense at that point in the match – cue Jim Cornette saying, lazy booking – and then having the Gunn kids on screen for no reason to tell us that the Briscoes want a match with FTR.

It’s odd enough that the show on Saturday is airing at 4 p.m., because there’s a Manny Pacquiao exhibition boxing show on PPV at 8 p.m., and that one is seen as a bigger draw by the pay-per-view company – and to be honest, it probably is, as much a bad sign as that may be for Ring of Honor.

I mean, seriously, a friggin’ exhibition boxing match with a guy whose heyday was 10 years ago.

The rest of the card for “Final Battle” would make for a decent two-hour “Rampage”:

Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH title, with Castagnoli having to join Jericho’s latest buddy group if he loses

ROH Pure champ Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the millionth time

women’s champ Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena

ROH TV champ Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson in the other match of the night

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Basically what I’m saying here is, that show isn’t worth $39.99.

FTR-Briscoes alone is worth $39.99.

AEW News, Notes and Observations