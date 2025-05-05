Monticello will soon offer a guided tour experience to learn about the complicated relationship between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

Through the story of these two founders, the tour examines the challenges and triumphs of the American Revolution and the early United States, revealing a constitutional democracy born through disagreement, civil discourse and shared dedication to the American project.

The Founding Friends, Founding Foes tour will begin on May 23. A special package that includes an evening tour and dinner will be offered on June 20.

“At Monticello, we know how important founding ideals and experiences remain to the health of our self-governing people,” said Dr. Jane Kamensky, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, the private, nonprofit organization that owns and operates Monticello. “This tour delves into our political history, highlighting the importance of conversation and collaboration for common good – as relevant today as it was in the founding era. We look forward to sharing this powerful, engaging tour with guests from around the country and the world.”

The Broadway musical Hamilton focuses primarily on Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. However, both Jefferson and Adams play a role in the story of the founding fathers.

Founding Friends, Founding Foes will center on the collaboration and conflicts between Jefferson and Adams, who dedicated their lives to creating a new country founded on principles of freedom and equality, but famously disagreed on how to achieve those goals.

By underscoring the importance of shared purpose in overcoming differences, the tour seeks to use historical perspective to offer valuable lessons for society today.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, Founding Friends, Founding Foes provides guests a renewed understanding of the founding generation,” said Stephen Light, vice president for education and guest experience. “Through this tour, we offer a window into the issues that divided the founding generation and how they learned to disagree while remaining committed to shared principles of self-government.”

Tickets are available at monticello.org/friends-foes.

Learn more about Monticello’s programming by visiting monticello.org/civicseason.