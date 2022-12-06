Missing Waynesboro man found dead in Augusta County: Foul play not suspected

The remains of a deceased male found in a river in the Dooms area of Augusta County have been identified as a recently reported missing 52-year-old Waynesboro man.

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, had been last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which had put out a missing person’s release on Lampkin on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:02 a.m. Monday about a body found in a river behind Old Tower Lane in the Dooms area.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and members from Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to the area and located the body, submerged in the river.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office responded and were able to identify the decedent as Lampkin.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for in regards to Mr. Lampkin’s whereabouts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith

No additional information will be released at this time.