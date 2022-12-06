Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news missing waynesboro man found dead in augusta county foul play not suspected
News

Missing Waynesboro man found dead in Augusta County: Foul play not suspected

Chris Graham
Published:
Martin Lampkin
Martin Lampkin. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The remains of a deceased male found in a river in the Dooms area of Augusta County have been identified as a recently reported missing 52-year-old Waynesboro man.

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, had been last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which had put out a missing person’s release on Lampkin on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:02 a.m. Monday about a body found in a river behind Old Tower Lane in the Dooms area.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and members from Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to the area and located the body, submerged in the river.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office responded and were able to identify the decedent as Lampkin.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for in regards to Mr. Lampkin’s whereabouts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith

No additional information will be released at this time.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

‘F— you, Tony’: What UVA Basketball fans need to know (and remember) about JMU
Chris Graham
painting leaf leaves

Love nature? Shenandoah National Park offers lodging, landscape for professional artists
Crystal Graham

Does immersing yourself in nature for three weeks with free lodging sound like a dream? If you are a professional artist, and willing to present an educational program, you might be selected to be an Artist in Residence at Shenandoah...

solar panels

Nonprofit homeless shelter to save $225k after Staunton company installs solar
Crystal Graham

The roof of a house for the homeless is going solar – and the savings – approximately $225,000 over the next 25 years – should help the nonprofit organization provide more services in the community.

young black man depression mental health
,

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson

Ravens John Harbaugh: QB Lamar Jackson is week-to-week, along with LB Patrick Queen 
Scott German
DMV

Feds extend REAL ID compliance deadline to 2025: How you can take care of it sooner
Chris Graham

Chesapeake Bay conservation effort draws millions in grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi