The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Annabel De Souza was last seen in Roanoke on Nov. 14. De Souza has ties to Blacksburg, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. She has three piercings on each ear and a nose ring.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.