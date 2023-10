The Roanoke County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Lindsey Carol Dailey has been missing from Roanoke County since Sept. 30.

Dailey may traveled to Hopewell or Richmond. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed black, and she has a birthmark on her jawline and “Tristen” tattooed on her right forearm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265. NCIC# M907590187